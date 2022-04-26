ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGNZZ_0fKFhR0H00

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible , arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.

The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory , which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology.

The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s social status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race.

Activist Chaz Stevens, citing House Bill 1467 which allows members of the public to challenge and ban books that are part of school classrooms and libraries, asked school districts to ban the Bible and “any book that references to the Bible”.

He said that the religious book contains subjects pertaining to slavery, racism and rape, thus qualifying it to be banned under the legislation.

“If they’re gonna ban books, then the whole library should be in play. My hope — and it’s a longshot — is that they will apply their own standards to themselves and ban the Bible,” Mr Stevens told The Miami New Times .

The activist cited age inappropriateness, “wokeness”, social-emotional learning, bestiality, killing children and rape as seven reasons to ban the Bible.

In his letter to the school districts, he said each of the topics is supported by a corresponding excerpt from the Bible.

“I wish to file such an objection, requesting the Miami-Dade County Public School system immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material,” Mr Stevens wrote in his letter.

“And, as is often the case with banned books, I ask your agency lay flame to that giant stack of fiction in a pyre worthy of a Viking sendoff,” it read.

“With the constant babbling concerns about teaching Critical Race Theory, should we not take stock of the Bible’s position on slavery? I am concerned our young white students will read such passages and wake up to civilization’s sordid past,” Mr Stevens added.

The Stop WOKE law comes after Florida passed what has been dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation , barring classroom discussions surrounding sexuality and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Since July 2021, over 200 books, mostly covering gender, race and sexuality have been banned in different Florida school districts.

Critics have raised concerns over the Republican governor’s bid to introduce arbitrary laws to systematically attack Florida's education system.

Recently, 54 math textbooks from the curriculum were rejected for allegedly containing topics such as “Critical Race Theory”.

Mr DeSantis’ focus on culture war issues involving race and gender, however, has made him one of the most popular Republican leaders in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Comments / 1003

Peter Mohr
3d ago

If you want your kids indoctrinated into Christianity, there are plenty of Church's in this country. Some parents do not want their kids subjected to Christian dogma in school, they should have that right.

Reply(120)
121
*ucker *arlson
3d ago

Of course the Bible, mainy the New Testament, is "woke" by qpublikkkan standards, it teaches acceptance, love your enemies, care of the less fortunate, fairness, all the concepts the QOP is trying to root out of society.

Reply(80)
138
colleen.fontenot
2d ago

Those who hate Jesus Christ and all Christians always come out and cherry pick certain passages and ideas from the Bible and twist them to reflect whatever sick idea they have. None of what they say or do is reflective of our Savior Jesus Christ. Christians are flawed and not perfect. We know we are sinners. That is why we pray for forgiveness. And try to do as Jesus would want. We do this all our lives

Reply(48)
53
Related
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Chaz Stevens
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#The Bible#Textbooks#Slavery#House#The Miami New Times#Stunt Activist
Power 95.9

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy