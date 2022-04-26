These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 32,937 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,953 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Texarkana has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Little River County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,273 infections in Little River County, or 26,359 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Little River County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Texarkana area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 838 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Little River County, compared to 475 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Little River County, AR 26,359 3,273 838 104 2 Miller County, AR 21,836 9,555 402 176 3 Bowie County, TX 21,425 20,109 461 433

