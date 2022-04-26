ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

COVID-19: How Cases in the Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKFhFen00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ metro area consists of just Yavapai County. As of April 24, there were 21,039.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Prescott Valley residents, 15.1% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Prescott Valley-Prescott metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,638 30,888.9 472 334.1
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,659 29,913.4 1,167 557.1
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,407,888 29,567.5 18,749 393.8
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,401 27,637.2 1,435 690.9
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,452 24,988.3 564 448.1
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 254,407 24,766.9 3,803 370.2
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,983 21,039.0 1,195 524.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Health
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Az Metro Area Compare#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in West Virginia, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy