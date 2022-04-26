These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 361,310 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,378 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,638 infections in McClain County, or 30,124 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 342 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|McClain County, OK
|30,124
|11,638
|342
|132
|2
|Canadian County, OK
|28,893
|39,499
|282
|386
|3
|Cleveland County, OK
|28,625
|79,216
|291
|805
|4
|Oklahoma County,, OK
|25,388
|198,551
|311
|2,433
|5
|Grady County, OK
|25,054
|13,713
|446
|244
|6
|Logan County, OK
|23,534
|10,836
|347
|160
|7
|Lincoln County, OK
|22,543
|7,857
|396
|138
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0