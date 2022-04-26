ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFhEm400 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 361,310 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,378 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,638 infections in McClain County, or 30,124 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 342 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McClain County, OK 30,124 11,638 342 132
2 Canadian County, OK 28,893 39,499 282 386
3 Cleveland County, OK 28,625 79,216 291 805
4 Oklahoma County,, OK 25,388 198,551 311 2,433
5 Grady County, OK 25,054 13,713 446 244
6 Logan County, OK 23,534 10,836 347 160
7 Lincoln County, OK 22,543 7,857 396 138

