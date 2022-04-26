These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 168,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,527 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,863 infections in Yadkin County, or 28,841 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 303 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Yadkin County, NC
|28,841
|10,863
|303
|114
|2
|Davie County, NC
|26,584
|11,163
|221
|93
|3
|Davidson County, NC
|26,196
|43,136
|240
|395
|4
|Forsyth County, NC
|24,912
|92,565
|213
|793
|5
|Stokes County, NC
|24,418
|11,209
|377
|173
