Winston-salem, NC

These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFhDtL00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 168,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,527 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,863 infections in Yadkin County, or 28,841 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 303 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yadkin County, NC 28,841 10,863 303 114
2 Davie County, NC 26,584 11,163 221 93
3 Davidson County, NC 26,196 43,136 240 395
4 Forsyth County, NC 24,912 92,565 213 793
5 Stokes County, NC 24,418 11,209 377 173

