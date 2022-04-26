COVID-19: How Cases in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area consists of Orange County and Dutchess County. As of April 24, there were 26,204.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Poughkeepsie residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metro area, Orange County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 29,416.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Orange County, the most of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Dutchess County, there were 22,050.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,272,130 27,324.9 77,847 403.5 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 176,579 26,204.9 1,807 268.2 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,676 25,532.7 231 272.1 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 158,191 24,247.0 1,362 208.8 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 57,709 23,859.1 597 246.8 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 69,530 23,810.3 976 334.2 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 262,162 23,196.6 3,192 282.4 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,146 20,768.6 240 190.6 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 218,156 20,333.7 2,176 202.8 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 178,122 20,224.2 1,427 162.0 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 19,626 19,120.8 84 81.8 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,371 18,118.3 363 203.2 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,441 18,114.7 137 121.4

