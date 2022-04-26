ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFhAFA00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 45,887 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,204 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,846 infections in Dakota County, or 33,696 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 345 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 337 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dakota County, NE 33,696 6,846 345 70
2 Woodbury County, IA 28,128 28,803 331 339
3 Plymouth County, IA 25,249 6,322 399 100
4 Union County, SD 21,810 2,716 402 50
5 Dixon County, NE 20,884 1,200 174 10

Comments / 0

