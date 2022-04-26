ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFh9Rg00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 401,967 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,245 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,694 infections in Baker County, or 31,290 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 511 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 355 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, FL 31,290 8,694 511 142
2 Nassau County, FL 27,562 22,209 364 293
3 Duval County, FL 27,550 254,623 367 3,393
4 St. Johns County, FL 26,691 62,857 240 565
5 Clay County, FL 25,850 53,584 410 850

Comments / 0

