HSBC Q1 Profit Drops On Credit Charges, Says More Buybacks Unlikely In 2022

By Anshuman Daga, Lawrence White
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC Holdings posted a 27% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and nixed the possibility of more buybacks this year, while it blamed rising inflation and economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict for denting its prospects. Europe's largest bank with a market value of $130 billion posted a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Ecl
