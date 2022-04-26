NI election 2022: Sinn Féin steers clear of Irish unity focus in campaign

Boris Johnson faces Labour leader Keir Starmer at this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions amid a number of high-profile rows, including a fresh court ruling over the government’s mishandling of care homes during the pandemic. High Court judges found this morning that policies on discharging patients from hospital into care homes were “unlawful”, because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of Covid. The case was brought by Dr Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris whose fathers Michael Gibson and Donald Harris died after testing positive for coronavirus. Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, Ms Gardner said the ruling vindicated her belief that the government had “neglected” care home residents and justified “our campaign to expose the truth.”MPs are also up in arms about sexist slurs made about Angela Rayner, which the deputy Labour leader has called on Mr Johnson to address in today’s PMQs. She tweeted to say she “hoped” the PM would follow through on his claim that he would “would unleash ‘the terrors of the earth’ on the Tory MPs spreading this vile sexism”.

