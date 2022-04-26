ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motions considered before murder trial

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
 1 day ago

Motions in the trial of James R. Brashear were considered Monday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson regarding the potential testimony of Brashear.

Brashear is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast in the Rosauers parking lot in February 2021. The trial is set for July 5.

Defense attorney Christopher Bugbee, of Spokane, argued that Brashear has a constitutional right to defend himself in court and offer testimony on his state of mind and how it was influenced by what he observed and was told concerning the victim.

Mast was accused by his ex-wife, Rebecca Brashear-Mast, of sexually abusing his children, but no charges were filed and a judge ordered a visitation. Mast was picking up his children for the visitation when he was allegedly shot by Brashear, who is the children’s grandfather and Brashear-Mast’s father. Brashear allegedly admitted to the police he killed Mast, according to court records.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith argued that the self-defense and the defense of others did not apply in this case as Mast had no weapon and his children were not present. Smith also argued that case law prohibits the defense from making allegations about Mast. Smith said that allowing testimony concerning the allegations against Mast could condone vigilantism and make the jury think the killing was justified and create prejudice against the victim.

Bugbee said he didn’t disagree on the aspects self-defense and defense of others in this case, but he wanted to allow other witnesses to corroborate Brashear’s state of mind should he decide to testify on his observations and thoughts. Bugbee also wanted an expert witness to testify regarding the mental health of Brashear.

“We’re talking about the only defense my client has,” Bugbee said. “It’s the most fundamental right that allows you to tell the story of what you did.”

Monson said that he understood the defense’s argument to allow Brashear to be able to testify, however, he also agreed with the prosecution to follow case law in not allowing allegations against the victim to influence the jury.

“We’re essentially creating a trial within a trial,” Monson said, if the allegations are presented to the jury. “We’re trying the descendant for what may or may not have happened.”

Bugbee asked if he could provide briefings on what the witnesses plan on saying to aid the judge in its decision as well as the prosecution for any future objections before or at the trial.

After no objection from Smith, Monson gave Bugbee a deadline of May 27 to have the briefing in, which would give the state two weeks to respond and reconvene June 13.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com and at (208) 848-2297.

