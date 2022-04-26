ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

City Council OKs water system upgrade

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGMHB_0fKFcXyk00

A reservoir and booster station that will improve fire protection in the area near Lewiston’s high school is moving forward.

Lewiston’s City Council awarded a $4.1 million bid for the project to T Bailey Inc., of Anacortes, Wash., at its Monday meeting.

The price includes a steel reservoir, potable water booster station, site development and the piping and other parts needed to connect it to the existing water system.

Construction is expected to start this year and be finished next spring, said Dustin Johnson, Lewiston’s public works director.

Once the upgrade is ready, a building moratorium for the neighborhood around the high school will be lifted, he said.

The reservoir will be on city land north of the roundabout at Warner Avenue and 12th Street near a recently completed parking lot and public restroom.

The decision about the reservoir came at a meeting where the council approved two other bids for city infrastructure.

A $534,034 bid for slurry seal went to Asphalt Preservation LLP from West Haven, Utah, to resurface local streets.

Generally, Lewiston roads that get less traffic are in good shape, and this work will help extend their life, Johnson said.

“It’s much cheaper to preserve the ones you have than to rebuild them,” Johnson said.

In contrast, Lewiston’s major arterials, including 21st and Main streets, Thain Road, and Bryden and Snake River avenues all need significant work, Johnson said.

“(They) get hammered every day and we have not invested in them properly over decades,” said Johnson, suggesting a council work session about the busier streets in the future.

“I’m not blaming anybody,” he said. “It’s … just snuck up on everybody.”

The council also voted in favor of a $308,350 bid to Icon Corp. in Spokane to reroof the Lewiston Community Center.

The roof on the structure has had significant issues for more than five years and has active leaks in more than 10 places, said Valerie Meyer, facility supervisor.

“It’s been in need of repair for a while,” she said. “The roofing is failing quickly.”

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Comments / 1

Related
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow preps for bridge, upgrades

The Moscow City council next week will be asked to accept two contracts related to significant construction projects in downtown Moscow and on Sixth Street. On Monday, the Public Works and Finance Committee recommended the city approve a professional services agreement with Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm Welch Comer to start designing the downtown streetscape project.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
City
Lewiston, ID
KREM2

'We're people': People living in homeless encampment react to city solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions. From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

A new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms, and...
RAINIER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Water Systems#Infrastructure#Potable Water#Uban Construction#T Bailey Inc#Asphalt Preservation Llp
KING 5

'We have a crisis on our hands': Land in Tacoma will be developed into mixed-income housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.
TACOMA, WA
The Oregonian

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Bob Tiernan was late paying $6,000 in property taxes

Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan was months late paying nearly $6,000 in property taxes for a Lake Oswego townhouse, according to Clackamas County tax records. Tiernan, a lawyer and former state lawmaker who has worked as a corporate turnaround consultant, paid $5,993 on Monday morning to bring his tax account current after Willamette Week contacted him Friday about his failure to pay on time.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ziply dealing with Rathdrum issues

RATHDRUM — With lots of federal funding available, there's been a “mad rush” to get faster, higher quality fiber internet installed, said Leon Duce, Rathdrum city administrator. But Rathdrum residents are divided about Ziply Fiber's quality of service. For some, like Pete Randles, Ziply Fiber has been...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City Council approves resolution for Trent Ave. shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Homelessness in Spokane is not a new problem, but it is a growing problem. The City Council and Mayor Nadine Woodward say they are committed to finding solutions. However, they have very different ideas on how to do that. They shared those opinions at the City Council meeting Monday night. The City Council approved the resolution after...
SPOKANE, WA
KIFI Local News 8

Progress made on the Rexburg Airport Improvement project

It's been five years since the news of a new airport would be coming to the Rexburg Area. In the five years since the city of Rexburg has been conducting a study to assess just how feasible is the possibility of building the new airport. Now that study is complete. Keith Davidson the City of Rexburg Public Works Director says "so right now, we're just waiting for their, (the Federal Aviation Administration), review of the document. And if they approve the new or the alternate site for the airport, then the next step would be going through an environmental evaluation of that site." The post Progress made on the Rexburg Airport Improvement project appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Lewiston Tribune

RV park in Clarkston Heights gets green light

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials approved a conditional-use permit Monday that sets the ball in motion for a new recreational vehicle park in the Clarkston Heights. Mark Swanson, of Clarkston, purchased about four acres near a neighborhood grocery store in the Heights. He plans to develop 50-some RV spaces on the property along the 2500 block of Appleside Boulevard, which was used by a church.
CLARKSTON, WA
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
76
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy