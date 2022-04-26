City Council OKs water system upgrade

A reservoir and booster station that will improve fire protection in the area near Lewiston’s high school is moving forward.

Lewiston’s City Council awarded a $4.1 million bid for the project to T Bailey Inc., of Anacortes, Wash., at its Monday meeting.

The price includes a steel reservoir, potable water booster station, site development and the piping and other parts needed to connect it to the existing water system.

Construction is expected to start this year and be finished next spring, said Dustin Johnson, Lewiston’s public works director.

Once the upgrade is ready, a building moratorium for the neighborhood around the high school will be lifted, he said.

The reservoir will be on city land north of the roundabout at Warner Avenue and 12th Street near a recently completed parking lot and public restroom.

The decision about the reservoir came at a meeting where the council approved two other bids for city infrastructure.

A $534,034 bid for slurry seal went to Asphalt Preservation LLP from West Haven, Utah, to resurface local streets.

Generally, Lewiston roads that get less traffic are in good shape, and this work will help extend their life, Johnson said.

“It’s much cheaper to preserve the ones you have than to rebuild them,” Johnson said.

In contrast, Lewiston’s major arterials, including 21st and Main streets, Thain Road, and Bryden and Snake River avenues all need significant work, Johnson said.

“(They) get hammered every day and we have not invested in them properly over decades,” said Johnson, suggesting a council work session about the busier streets in the future.

“I’m not blaming anybody,” he said. “It’s … just snuck up on everybody.”

The council also voted in favor of a $308,350 bid to Icon Corp. in Spokane to reroof the Lewiston Community Center.

The roof on the structure has had significant issues for more than five years and has active leaks in more than 10 places, said Valerie Meyer, facility supervisor.

“It’s been in need of repair for a while,” she said. “The roofing is failing quickly.”

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.