Clarkston, WA

RV park in Clarkston Heights gets green light

By KERRI SANDAINE Of the TRIBUNE
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 1 day ago

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials approved a conditional-use permit Monday that sets the ball in motion for a new recreational vehicle park in the Clarkston Heights.

Mark Swanson, of Clarkston, purchased about four acres near a neighborhood grocery store in the Heights. He plans to develop 50-some RV spaces on the property along the 2500 block of Appleside Boulevard, which was used by a church.

Karst Riggers, building official, said the permit was required because the land is in a light neighborhood zone. The permit allows Swanson to move forward with the design process before the project goes back to the planning commission and board of county commissioners for final approval.

A couple of neighbors have voiced concerns about the RV park at previous planning sessions, Riggers said. Those residents have raised cattle and horses nearby for many years and were worried about future tenants complaining about the smell and noise.

“We’re not going to infringe on those people’s rights,” Commissioner Chris Seubert said.

“What happens (in these situations) is they come bang on our door about the smell, and we say (the animals) were already there when you bought the land,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said.

Another resident wanted to make sure the former church on the site would not be used for outside events, Riggers said. The area lacks adequate parking for large-scale functions.

An events center at the site would only be used for the RV park, according to the applicant. The church building may be torn down and replaced, Swanson said, and an old house on the property is also coming down.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman suggested adding laundry facilities to the center for tenants. As a former long-term resident of a RV park in California, he said on-site full-sized washers and dryers are an important asset.

The commissioners also told Swanson they appreciate his investment in the county and support the idea.

“We need it because every RV park in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is filled,” Whitman said.

In other county business:

Asotin County officials are still receiving lots of complaints about junk properties and junk vehicles. A code enforcement officer with the Sheriff’s Office has been handling the issue, with backup from the courts.

Riggers said it would be helpful if people contacted the Sheriff’s Office directly about specific addresses, instead of leaving messages with the commissioners. Those emails and calls could fall through the cracks, but calling law enforcement ensures each case is assigned to Ed Holbert, code enforcement officer, he said.

Sheriff John Hilderbrand was given permission to hire a deputy to replace Michael McGowan, who is retiring from law enforcement at the end of the week. McGowan has been employed in the field for more than 20 years and has worked in Asotin County since 2012. He also served as an officer in the city of Asotin and in Idaho’s Lewis County during his career.

The commissioners and sheriff said McGowan will be missed, and a farewell gathering for him is planned on his last day of patrol.

A new contract for medical services at the Asotin County Jail was approved for Ivy Medical. Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, said the contract calls for a daily presence at the jail, mental health services and nursing. Ivy Medical will receive $135,091 for the work.

Shinn and other elected officials, including the mayors of Asotin and Clarkston, recently participated in a Zoom meeting with state-level consultants about the potential economical impacts of dam breaching in this region. The meeting was organized by Port of Clarkston Director Wanda Keefer.

During the session, Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris gave a “tremendously effective pitch” with slides of the drawdown in the early 1990s, Shinn said. Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence submitted a comprehensive letter outlining the concerns of leaders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Shinn and others are worried about losing the four lower dams along the Snake River. Breaching would be “economically devastating” to this area, he said, and the data and science don’t support the idea that it would significantly benefit fish populations.

“All of us asked for a promise to not do any breaching work before a complete and accurate cost of rebuilding infrastructure is received, and guaranteed funding is secured,” Shinn said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

