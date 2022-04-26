Joel Jerome: ‘Nobody Like You’

Cass McCombs has always come off as a chill dude who writes chill songs, but he also likes to move in mystery. In the three years since he released Tip Of The Sphere, his last album, McCombs has been on a collaborative tear, working with people like Tinariwen, Wynonna Judd, Steve Gunn, and Tomberlin. Right now, McCombs is gearing up for a short run of West Coast dates, and he’s just released a new solo single, his first in a while. But even though McCombs is putting out the new song “Belong To Heaven” under his own name, it’s also a bit of a collaboration.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO