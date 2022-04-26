2 men robbed Red Line passengers at Addison and Thorndale on Monday evening: reports
By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
1 day ago
Two men committed two robberies Monday evening on the Red Line — first at Thorndale, then at Addison. A 64-year-old man told police the offenders approached him at the Addison station, 940 West Addison, and demanded his property around 8:45 p.m., CPD said. One robber punched him...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple two violent attacks were reported on the CTA Red Line in fewer than 24 hours – and two of them occurred only half a mile apart. On Tuesday night, the well-known victim of one of the attacks talked exclusively to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov. The attack happened Monday evening at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels." On Tuesday night, Clinger remained in intensive care after being attacked....
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stabbing, an aggravated robbery, and an assault on a CTA train operator are three of the crimes on the Chicago Transit Authority system we've tracked this month. They are also three crimes that Chicago Police are no longer investigating. Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina they have suspended a number of investigations into crimes on the CTA less than a month after the crimes occurred. One of the crimes happened just last week. The investigations were suspended without any additional information or photos having...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner Carlos Yanez, Jr.Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire Thursday evening led to a police pursuit on the city's South Side that ended in a crash. Two stolen vehicles crashed near 44th and Wells streets in Fuller Park. Our cameras were there as police took three people into custody. At least five weapons were also recovered. No officers were injured. Details continued to develop Thursday night.
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his sports car on a suspended license, with a child in the car, TMZ Sports has learned. And, cops say Pringle was uncooperative ... becoming "verbally confrontational" with them during the...
At least 10 individuals were arrested and several others issued citations after multiple reported fights during a large gathering at Millennium Park Saturday evening, Chicago police say. According to posts on social media, multiple fights occurred near the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly known as "The Bean," before 8:45 p.m. In...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
RACINE, Wis. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect police say killed a 30-year-old mother of six in Racine. Police found Brittany Booker's body Sunday morning in her vehicle near 13th and Villa streets. "This is not fair. This is not fair to her," said Brittany's cousin Shameeka...
