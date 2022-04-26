ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Meets April 26 and 27

By Nicholas Ibarra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday April 26 at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday April 27 at 5 p.m. They will be discussing labor negotiations. View the April...

Sports enthusiasts, homeless advocates at odds over future of Santa Clara fairgrounds

SANTA CLARA COUNTY has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then — no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced last week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Southern California's severe drought prompts water shortage emergency

April 27 (UPI) -- Around 6 million Southern Californians are under a water shortage emergency amid unprecedented dry conditions in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, officials said, as the state's drought enters its third year. Beginning June 1, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's conservation...
LOS ANGELES, CA

