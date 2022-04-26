ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadeña Middle School 7th graders walk for water

By AFN News Staff
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrene Altadeña Middle School students earlier this month laced up their shoes and walked around campus for a good cause – the non-profit organization, Water for South Sudan, which builds wells and provides hygiene education for Sudanese villages. Participating Altadeña 7th graders each carried two...

