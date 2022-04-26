ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals Flight Plan suggests team has high hopes for 3 defenders

By Jess Root
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals will have to adjust on defense in 2022 with the departure of franchise all-time sack leader Chandler Jones. They have not yet replaced him in the lineup.

In the most recent episode of Cardinals Flight Plan, general manager Steve Keim spoke of Jones’ departure. He spoke of how teams love to have Pro Bowl players, “but at the same time, there are guys that are really good fits that do things day in and day out here that sort of lead us to success.”

He suggests that there will be players to step in and give the Cardinals what they need to replace Jones.

The video cut to three players while Keim was saying that, suggesting that are players they have at least some hopes will be key contributors in 2022.

Who are they?

OLB Dennis Gardeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk9tu_0fKFWgXd00

Gardeck was re-signed this offseason for three years. The special teams ace has pass-rushing upside. He had seven snaps in just over 90 defensive snaps in 2020 before tearing his ACL.

The Cardinals must hope he can provide some pass-rushing punch in 2022.

DL Zach Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTWgY_0fKFWgXd00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Allen stepped up in J.J. Watt’s absence. Suggesting that he might be someone who is a good fit to perhaps replace Jones suggests one of three things.

Either his increased production will make up the difference, he perhaps is being moved to play off the edge or perhaps the defense is being shifted to a 4-3 front.

DL Michael Dogbe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOcaU_0fKFWgXd00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dogbe, drafted in 2019 in the seventh round, has increased in role to be a rotational player last season.

It is interesting to see the Cardinals consider him as someone ready to step up and be a potential production replacement for Jones. He only had one sack last season and two for his career.

