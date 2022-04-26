ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Barcelona to let De Jong leave for £58m

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona would be willing to let Frenkie de Jong leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), with Manchester United interested in the midfielder. (El Chiringuito), external. United could...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, De Jong, Messi, Origi

Manchester City are considering a move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, who has also been a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription) Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but he...
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing Man Utd star

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer, with his exit set to confirm a second departure on a free transfer in a decade. The 29-year-old has endured a torrid six years since his return to the club in 2016 but is finally set to end speculation over his future by leaving on a free transfer.
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

The UEFA Champions League semifinals start Tuesday with a massive clash in England as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first of two legs. These two teams have plenty of recent history in the competition, meeting in the 2015/16 semifinals with Real winning, while City bounced Los Blancos in the round of 16 in the 2019-20 edition of the competition. They've met six times all time, with two wins for reach and two draws. This time around, City are the favorites to advance, but Carlo Ancelotti's team have taken care of PSG and Chelsea, feeling confident they can do the same here with Pep Guardiola's side.
Yardbarker

Argentine Press Gives Verdict on the Future of Lionel Messi at PSG

Although many expect players to exit and significant changes to come to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, none of that will include Lionel Messi. TyC Sports reports that Messi’s position at PSG is to fulfill his contract. The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal when he departed FC Barcelona last summer...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has an official contract offer on the table from french giants, following claims over the Midfielder's imminent exit from Old Trafford. Since the arrival of the Frenchman from Juventus in 2016 for a huge 70million euros fee, the 29-year-old has a total of 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.
