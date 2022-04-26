Transfer news: City considering a move for Rice

The UEFA Champions League semifinals start Tuesday with a massive clash in England as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first of two legs. These two teams have plenty of recent history in the competition, meeting in the 2015/16 semifinals with Real winning, while City bounced Los Blancos in the round of 16 in the 2019-20 edition of the competition. They've met six times all time, with two wins for reach and two draws. This time around, City are the favorites to advance, but Carlo Ancelotti's team have taken care of PSG and Chelsea, feeling confident they can do the same here with Pep Guardiola's side.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO