ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City considering a move for Rice

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Barcelona to let De Jong leave for £58m

Barcelona would be willing to let Frenkie de Jong leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), with Manchester United interested in the midfielder. (El Chiringuito), external. United could offer Barca Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles in exchange for De Jong. (Fichajes), external. Manchester City are mulling over a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Riyad Mahrez
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

The UEFA Champions League semifinals start Tuesday with a massive clash in England as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first of two legs. These two teams have plenty of recent history in the competition, meeting in the 2015/16 semifinals with Real winning, while City bounced Los Blancos in the round of 16 in the 2019-20 edition of the competition. They've met six times all time, with two wins for reach and two draws. This time around, City are the favorites to advance, but Carlo Ancelotti's team have taken care of PSG and Chelsea, feeling confident they can do the same here with Pep Guardiola's side.
UEFA
SB Nation

Four Star Performance Moves Manchester City Women Into Third

Manchester City Women moved above Manchester United into third place in the WSL with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City Women at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp, Julie Blakstad and a penalty from Alex Greenwood drew the blues level with United, but moved City into third thanks to a goal difference better than United of just one goal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Manchester City#Real Madrid#Turkish#German
FOX Sports

USMNT star Christian Pulisic sparks Chelsea with late goal

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the 90th minute and earn Chelsea a 1-0 win over West Ham that consolidated third place in the Premier League on Sunday. Pulisic, who entered as part of a triple substitution by Chelsea in the 76th minute, converted a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

10 thoughts from the weekend's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important Premier League developments from the weekend, dissecting the biggest talking points after a busy slate of action. The camera panned to Jorginho after Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal Sunday against West Ham United. Trevoh Chalobah patted the Italian on the back. Marcos Alonso offered a high five. Everyone knew Pulisic had let his teammate off the hook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City eye Villarreal's Torres

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City, Chelsea, Man United in chase for Villarreal's Torres. Manchester City, Chelsea, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, Liverpool vs. Villarreal odds: Jurgen Klopp's men overwhelming favorites

The UEFA Champions League is back this midweek with the first legs of the semifinals and Villarreal CF are aiming to extend their fairytale run against Liverpool on Wednesday. Unai Emery's unfancied Spanish outfit travel to Anfield for the opening leg and will be aiming to repeat strong showings on the road against Bayern Munich and Juventus which have earned them a deserved final four berth.
UEFA
AFP

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown

Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honours to the biggest stage of all next month in the Champions League final. - 'King of the Cups' - That was just one of Emery's four Europa League titles, the last of which came when Villarreal beat Manchester United in last year's final just to qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger agrees a four-year contract with Real Madrid - on bigger wages than Chelsea ever offered - as he nears a Stamford Bridge exit after telling Thomas Tuchel he is leaving

Antonio Rudiger is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of the season as his Chelsea career draws to a close. The Germany defender, 29, has agreed a deal in principle to join the Spanish giants this summer following extensive talks. Rudiger is set to sign a four-year contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy