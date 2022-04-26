ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lengow acquires e-commerce intelligence startup Netrivals

By Romain Dillet
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLengow is a software-as-a-service company focused on e-commerce automation. For instance, the company helps its customers list their products on several e-commerce platforms at once. First, Lengow customers import their data feed into the platform. The company supports many popular e-commerce back ends, such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc....

