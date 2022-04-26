Boys Varsity Golf beats Eastern High School – Greentown 204 – 216

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette looked to get its second win of the season, but Lafayette Central Catholic would stand in the way. Knights would go up early and never look back. Central Catholic dominated the game tonight against West Lafayette. However, the Red Devils would fight back....
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Columbia City High School standouts are taking their skills to the next level as Isaiah Litherland signed with the Huntington University track program while Seth Mills, Jack Mills, and Hailey Whiteleather all signed to run track and cross country at Purdue Fort Wayne.
As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall. Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.
The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Chris Giffin as Lawrence North High School’s boys basketball coach at its April 25 meeting. Giffin will be the second boys coach in program history. Jack Keefer announced his retirement earlier this month after 46...
Bloomington South baseball coach Phil Kluesner had a little more leash to work with in the top of the seventh inning.
He had considered going to his bullpen to close out the critical 6-4 Conference Indiana victory against Bloomington North on a chilly Tuesday at Groh Field.
Instead, now up three runs thanks to Brayden Blevins'...
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble High School’s Spencer Denton will continue his basketball career at Hanover College, as the senior signed with the Panthers on Monday afternoon. Denton averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as a senior. A six-foot-three wing, Denton missed all his sophomore & junior seasons with separate […]
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Hornets track and field programs headed to Whitmore Lake High School to compete against some of the best track and field athletes in the state of Michigan. The Whitmore Lake Invitational hosted more than a dozen schools in team events for both girls and boys varsity. The Hillsdale Hornets varsity boys track and field team took home first place as a team in the small school division. They won with 134.25 points. Second place was awarded to Lutheran Westland with 103 points, and third place went to Ottawa Lake-Whiteford with 89.25 points.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson takes on the Indiana bull ring dirt track in a Wednesday night show. Tonight, the national dirt late model drivers unload in Brownstown, Indiana. The famed 1/4-mile bullring is set to host FloRacing Night in America. View Brownstown Speedway results below. Mike Marlar and Brandon Overton...
HUDSON — Hudson track and field hosted Blissfield and Columbia Central in a Lenawee County Athletic Association meet Wednesday with the Tigers' girls getting two wins.
Hudson girls topped the Royals, 83-32, while beating the Golden Eagles, 76-46. Blissfield lost to Columbia Central, 65-52.
Jayla Bright won the 800-meter (2:48.3) and the 1,600 (5:49.6) for...
MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending half a season at Ball State, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Brown was added mid-season to the Cardinals roster after starting the 2021-22 academic year at Stetson University in Florida. After transferring back home and gaining eligibility, Brown played […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday, as Paige Aselage (Trine University/track & cross country), Dominic Cruz (soccer/Saint Francis), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria/golf & football), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis/basketball & baseball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College/basketball), Grace Morris (soccer/Saint Francis), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana University/rowing), Owen Shively […]
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indianapolis Public Schools said the school board is expected to approve two new innovation schools, including one that will move into Broad Ripple High School in the fall. NBA guard George Hill tweeted he was interested in putting a school in the closed high school...
