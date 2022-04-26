ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKFStug00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area consists of Multnomah County, Washington County, Clark County, and four other counties. As of April 24, there were 15,500.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Portland residents, the third lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Clark County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 18,794.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Clark County, the most of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Skamania County, there were 12,788.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 46,283 24,849.8 284 152.5
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,607 21,277.4 268 214.3
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 84,614 20,018.5 846 200.2
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 42,870 19,794.6 528 243.8
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,384 18,995.7 334 387.2
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,452 16,960.3 69 75.7
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 379,106 15,500.5 3,526 144.2
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 57,790 15,479.2 532 142.5

