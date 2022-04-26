These Are the Counties in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 156,966 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,250 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Madison , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,317 infections in Columbia County, or 26,894 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 111 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Columbia County, WI 26,894 15,317 223 127 2 Green County, WI 25,068 9,241 144 53 3 Dane County, WI 23,996 127,141 96 509 4 Iowa County, WI 22,299 5,267 119 28

