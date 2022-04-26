These Are the Counties in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 156,966 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,250 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Madison , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,317 infections in Columbia County, or 26,894 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 111 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Columbia County, WI
|26,894
|15,317
|223
|127
|2
|Green County, WI
|25,068
|9,241
|144
|53
|3
|Dane County, WI
|23,996
|127,141
|96
|509
|4
|Iowa County, WI
|22,299
|5,267
|119
|28
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0