These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFSjKe00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 30,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,913 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Staunton-Waynesboro, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Augusta County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,073 infections in Augusta County, or 25,532 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Augusta County than they are across all of the Staunton area, however. There have been a total of 289 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Augusta County, compared to 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Augusta County, VA 25,532 19,073 289 216
2 Waynesboro City, VA 24,761 5,429 278 61
3 Staunton City, VA 23,160 5,663 458 112

