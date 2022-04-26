These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 142,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,606 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Toledo, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,321 infections in Fulton County, or 24,397 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fulton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Toledo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 425 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, compared to 322 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Fulton County, OH 24,397 10,321 425 180 2 Wood County, OH 24,280 31,548 272 354 3 Lucas County, OH 23,326 100,856 327 1,413

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .