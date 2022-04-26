ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

COVID-19: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKFSev100 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ metro area consists of Maricopa County and Pinal County. As of April 24, there were 29,567.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Phoenix residents, the 43rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro area, Pinal County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 30,583.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Pinal County, the most of any county in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Maricopa County, there were 29,466.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,638 30,888.9 472 334.1
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,659 29,913.4 1,167 557.1
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,407,888 29,567.5 18,749 393.8
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,401 27,637.2 1,435 690.9
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,452 24,988.3 564 448.1
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 254,407 24,766.9 3,803 370.2
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,983 21,039.0 1,195 524.0

Comments / 0

