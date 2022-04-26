These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 135,141 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,289 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,044 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,755 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 382 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Yazoo County, MS
|28,755
|8,044
|382
|107
|2
|Simpson County, MS
|25,878
|7,006
|547
|148
|3
|Copiah County, MS
|25,017
|7,185
|421
|121
|4
|Rankin County, MS
|24,178
|36,567
|321
|485
|5
|Madison County, MS
|23,228
|24,040
|317
|328
|6
|Hinds County, MS
|21,631
|52,299
|326
|789
