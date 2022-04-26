These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 135,141 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,289 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,044 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,755 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 382 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Yazoo County, MS 28,755 8,044 382 107 2 Simpson County, MS 25,878 7,006 547 148 3 Copiah County, MS 25,017 7,185 421 121 4 Rankin County, MS 24,178 36,567 321 485 5 Madison County, MS 23,228 24,040 317 328 6 Hinds County, MS 21,631 52,299 326 789

