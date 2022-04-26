These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,764 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,900 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pine Bluff is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lincoln County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,912 infections in Lincoln County, or 35,867 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lincoln County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pine Bluff area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 497 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, compared to 412 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lincoln County, AR 35,867 4,912 497 68 2 Cleveland County, AR 27,486 2,261 438 36 3 Jefferson County, AR 26,399 18,591 392 276

