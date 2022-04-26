ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fKFSbGq00 There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,764 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,900 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pine Bluff is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lincoln County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,912 infections in Lincoln County, or 35,867 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lincoln County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pine Bluff area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 497 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, compared to 412 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, AR 35,867 4,912 497 68
2 Cleveland County, AR 27,486 2,261 438 36
3 Jefferson County, AR 26,399 18,591 392 276

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
City
Lincoln, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Large dairy farm sues state over wastewater permit changes

One of Wisconsin’s largest dairy farms is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over changes to its wastewater permit that require the operators to limit the size of their herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination has occurred. Kinnard Farms in Kewaunee County says in its complaint that the business will be harmed if it isn’t allowed to expand its herd and will be burdened by the cost of a groundwater monitoring system. The Kinnard operation includes 16 industrial farms with about 8,000 cows. It has struggled with agricultural pollution for years as contaminants began showing up in private wells. 
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy