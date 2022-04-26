These Are the Counties in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 121,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,737 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,472 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Durham-Chapel Hill has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Person County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,316 infections in Person County, or 23,702 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Person County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Durham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 265 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Person County, compared to 114 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 22, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Person County, NC 23,702 9,316 265 104 2 Durham County, NC 23,531 72,113 98 300 3 Orange County, NC 18,929 27,057 87 125 4 Chatham County, NC 18,500 12,911 156 109

