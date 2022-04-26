ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Man City vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dkyz0_0fKFS5Ix00

Two of the finest attacks in European football meet in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, with Manchester City playing hosts to Real Madrid for the first leg.

Karim Benzema has been the star of the show more than once for Los Blancos as they’ve reached the last-four stage, with his heroics against Chelsea and PSG in the knockouts already proving he remains among the continent’s top strikers.

Carlo Ancelotti will be again relying on the likes of the Frenchman, plus Vinicius Jr, to help steer Real to what would be a fifth final in nine seasons.

Both clubs are top of their respective domestic leagues, with Real just a point away from clinching the title in La Liga, while City are a point ahead of rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid .

The Independent

Man City refreshed and ready for Real Madrid after Watford thrashing

Midfielder Rodri believes Manchester City’s thrashing of Watford was just the tonic needed heading into this week’s clash with Real Madrid.City looked heavy-legged against Brighton in midweek after a draining previous fortnight in which they played both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice.They were far more sprightly as they crushed the Hornets 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, hardly looking back after Gabriel Jesus claimed the first of his four goals in the fourth minute.Rodri, who hit the other goal in stunning fashion, feels the Premier League leaders are now in good shape for the first leg of their Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Betting tips for UEFA Champions League semifinals

The two best teams in England this season are also the two best teams in Europe. Manchester City and Liverpool are both heavily favored to advance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, both facing Spanish clubs that seem to have magical powers. Here are my betting tips for this week's...
UEFA
BBC

'City must hope they have not left the door open for Real'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City produced an outstanding performance in one of the great Champions League games, but are left hoping they have not left the door open for Real Madrid after the semi-final first leg. City looked like they were running away with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
