Is Man City vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Two of the finest attacks in European football meet in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, with Manchester City playing hosts to Real Madrid for the first leg.

Karim Benzema has been the star of the show more than once for Los Blancos as they’ve reached the last-four stage, with his heroics against Chelsea and PSG in the knockouts already proving he remains among the continent’s top strikers.

Carlo Ancelotti will be again relying on the likes of the Frenchman, plus Vinicius Jr, to help steer Real to what would be a fifth final in nine seasons.

Both clubs are top of their respective domestic leagues, with Real just a point away from clinching the title in La Liga, while City are a point ahead of rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid .