Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
 1 day ago

Real Madrid head to Manchester City on Tuesday evening for the first encounter of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The Spanish side are strolling toward a domestic title in La Liga, while in the Premier League Pep Guardiola ’s side are locked in another battle with Liverpool, top by a point with five matches to play.

City saw off Sporting CP in the last 16 and Atletico Madrid in the quarters , after topping their group stage ahead of PSG to reach the knockouts. For Real, it was top above Inter in the groups before two thrilling comebacks in the knock-out stages, PSG and Chelsea the clubs they edged past in dramatic fashion.

Both sides have won their last two since the the quarter-final second legs took place, putting them in optimistic form as a place in the final itself beckons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid .

