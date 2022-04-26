Our end-of-year awards for Penn State sports | Sports Speak Podcast

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
Naasir Cunningham, the No. 1 basketball prospect in ESPN's Class of 2024, is signing with Overtime Elite (OTE), he told ESPN on Monday. "This is best place for me to develop as a player, while getting the right education to fall back on at the same time," Cunningham said. "Overtime built a relationship with my family and I, which was a big factor in trusting them with my future. I want to be the best basketball player I can, an NBA draft lottery pick and hopefully one of the best in the league. Overtime is going to put me in position to become the best player I can."
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
The NCAA is preparing for a monumental change in leadership. On Tuesday evening, the NCAA released a statement announcing Mark Emmert will step down from his position as president of the NCAA effective in June 2023. Emmert is now officially entering his final season as president of the highest governing body in collegiate athletics.
“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a released statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of...
NCAA president Mark Emmert has agreed to leave his position as the governing body reexamines its role in the rapidly changing world of college sports.
Emmert will continue to serve until a new president is named, or until June 30, 2023, the governing body said Tuesday in a surprise announcement that called it a “mutual agreement.” During his 12-year-tenure, the NCAA’s annual revenue jumped from $741 million in 2010 to more than $1.16 billion in 2021.
The NCAA’s long-held amateurism model is currently facing unprecedented threats. A series of prominent antitrust lawsuits against...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball standout Amari Davis has announced on his Twitter he will be entering the transfer portal and moving on from the Missouri Tigers. The 6’2″ guard from Trotwood, Ohio averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for a Missouri team that finished in […]
The Ferris State University football squad wrapped up its spring drills with a highly-competitive Crimson and Gold Spring Game on Friday at FSU's Top Taggart Field, where the Red squad topped the White team 47-33 score in a high-scoring tilt.
This is the last of our multi-part series highlighting the 2022 inductees into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame. Bird is a 1994 graduate of EC Goodwin Tech. He was a student manager for the Gladiators basketball team for three years. In 1994 he began his career as the team manager of the boys basketball team at New Britain High School under the tutelage of head coach Stan Glowiak. Over the next 30 plus years, Bird has been an integral part of athletics at NBHS. At any given event held at NBHS, whether its football, basketball, track or volleyball, he is there.
The best book published in the 1990s comes from the finest thinker and writer of the time. His name is Barry Switzer, and in the first year of that decade, he published Bootlegger’s Boy, a triumphant and charming ode to being a dude while hanging out in the Southwestern United States toward the end of the 20th century. Switzer devotes an entire chapter to every charge the NCAA brought against him while he was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and then explains whether he thought he was guilty or not. If he was guilty, he says why he committed the infraction in question. He also clarifies one campus incident featuring a Sooners player who fired a pistol out of a dorm room window—it was not an uzi, as had been reported. Separately, Switzer tells the story of a booster’s wife who approached him at a party before an Oklahoma appearance in the Orange Bowl and, knowing his complicated life story, compared him to Jay Gatsby. Switzer moved to another corner of the room to ask his brother who Jay Gatsby was, and, after his brother gave him a quick summary, Switzer heartily agreed with the booster’s wife, though he never did pick up the novel.
Sports surround us, fascinate us, help us stay healthy, teach us many things like teamwork, self-discipline, responsibility, supporting others, confidence, leadership, self-respect, and setting goals for ourselves. The Olympics are an example of how far back in history people have competed in sports from 776 BC – 393 AD in...
The Penn State newsstand for April 27 is chock-full of news to know. Today’s top stories include news about the NCAA, a new member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, and recruiting updates. Here are Wednesday’s top tweets and headlines about Penn State and athletics. Penn State tweets...
Division I college football as we know it could be headed for the pages of history. And it could happen as soon as the next decade, according to Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. College football has changed in so many important ways in recent years: the introduction of NIL rules, the ...
Mark Emmert has been president of the NCAA since 2010 and, for better or worse, has been the face of the governing body during a time when college athletics has undergone massive transformations in spite of what the organization might have preferred. It was announced on Tuesday that Emmert will step down from that role by June 30, 2023.
