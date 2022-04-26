Soccer Mommy Reflects on Love With ‘Shotgun’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article.

Soccer Mommy stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her emotional new single, “Shotgun.” Appearing with her band, the musician, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, offered a buoyant take on the synth-laden track.

Soccer Mommy released “Shotgun” in March. The single marked the first glimpse of her third studio album, Sometimes , Forever, which arrives June 24 via Loma Vista. It was produced by Weeknd collaborator Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, who’s replacing Gabe Wax in the producer’s chair after two albums.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” Allison explained in a statement. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Soccer Mommy is currently on tour in the U.S., with upcoming stops at Beale Street Music Festival and Governors Ball Festival. She’ll head to Dublin’s Trinity College in June to open for Haim and plans to tour the U.K. and Europe this fall.

Sometimes, Forever is available for pre-order now.