ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer Mommy Reflects on Love With ‘Shotgun’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Soccer Mommy stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her emotional new single, “Shotgun.” Appearing with her band, the musician, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, offered a buoyant take on the synth-laden track.

Soccer Mommy released “Shotgun” in March. The single marked the first glimpse of her third studio album, Sometimes , Forever, which arrives June 24 via Loma Vista. It was produced by Weeknd collaborator Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, who’s replacing Gabe Wax in the producer’s chair after two albums.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” Allison explained in a statement. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Soccer Mommy is currently on tour in the U.S., with upcoming stops at Beale Street Music Festival and Governors Ball Festival. She’ll head to Dublin’s Trinity College in June to open for Haim and plans to tour the U.K. and Europe this fall.

Sometimes, Forever is available for pre-order now.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Roams the London Streets in ‘Which Way’ Video

Click here to read the full article. FKA Twigs has dropped another music video from her recent LP Caprisongs, this time for “Which Way,” featuring Dystopia. The low-fi video was directed by Aidan Zamiri, who also helmed her “Honda” and “Oh My Love” videos. In this video, Twigs and her pals wander around the streets of London, passing landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye. The song’s lyrics appear onscreen, reflecting the visuals: “When I was walking through the London city lights/I met the devil and he smiled at me/Said you’re going the wrong way.” Twigs recently spoke with Rolling Stone...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Portugal. The Man Perform Uplifting ‘What, Me Worry?’ on ‘Ellen’

Click here to read the full article. Portugal. the Man appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent song “What, Me Worry?” with the help of a string section and a group of back-up singers. The group brought a sense of levity to the performance, augmented by psychedelic video backdrops. The Portland-based band released “What, Me Worry?” in February. The upbeat single, produced by Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder, marked the first official release from the band’s ninth studio album, due out in June. “While recording this album and hanging in LA, we got into a conversation with Jeff Bhasker and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Henry Winkler Insists He’s the Next Batman on ‘Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Henry Winkler stopped by The Late Late Show to discuss the third season of Barry and told host James Corden that he had been cast as the next Batman. In the clip, Winkler insists he will be replacing Robert Pattinson as the caped hero and will star in a film alongside someone he calls “Batman’s little man, Dennis.” When Corden says he thinks Winkler might be mistaken, pointing out that the supposed Batman logo on his back is actually two lizards holding vape pens, the actor replies, “I didn’t realize you were such an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack White
Person
Henry Winkler
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Soccer Mommy#Street Music#Loma Vista#Weeknd#Oneohtrix Point#Trinity College#Forever
Rolling Stone

Mike Campbell Reunites With Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch For First Tour in 30 Years

Click here to read the full article. When Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs take the stage Saturday evening at the Fox Theater in Boulder, Colorado, they’ll be joined by original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch. He’s going to stay on the road with them through late June, marking the first time they’ve toured together since the Into The Great Wide Open run in 1992. “[He is] an old friend who I love dearly,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.” ...
BOULDER, CO
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Heading Out on First-Ever Tour ‘Long Live Montero’ in Support of Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X is gearing up for his first headlining tour as the 20-date Long Live Montero North American and European trek kicks off at Detroit’s The Fillmore on Sept. 6. With stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more, the tour will span through November where Lil Nas X will perform shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, among others, before wrapping in Barcelona, Spain on November 17. General sale for the North American leg of the tour will begin on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. On-sale for European...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Watch Angel Olsen Cover Harry Styles’ New Song “Boyfriends”

Harry Styles’ song “Boyfriends” is technically not released, but he did debut it live at Coachella, and it will be featured on Styles’ forthcoming album Harry’s House, which is out May 20. Anyway, Angel Olsen has shared her appreciation for “Boyfriends” by posting an acoustic cover on TikTok. “This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella),” she captioned. Olsen, meanwhile, is preparing to release her new album, Big Time, on June 3. Watch Olsen’s “Boyfriends” cover below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

After Losing Trump’s Endorsement, Ohio Republican Calls in Mike Flynn to Dial Up the MAGA Insanity

Click here to read the full article. The old man in the paratrooper beret is up at the front of the church with Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel and he is yelling. “I fought the Communists!” he yells. The back of his jacket says USAF Pararescue. “In Laos, in Cambodia…” Things get a bit indistinct here but it comes back around. “That’s what the cabal was doing! They were trying to take the lives of … of little babies!” Josh Mandel is clapping as the man embraces General Mike Flynn and just absolutely hollers the last line, voice cracking with...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

6ix9ine’s Lawyer Admits ‘Gine’ Is Lil Durk Diss Track in Order to Avoid Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing legal battle between Tekashi 6ix9ine and two robbery victims continued Thursday as the latter’s lawyers claimed that the rapper caused the victims “emotional distress” by “antagonizing” them in a new song. However, 6ix9ine’s legal team countered that this diss track is aimed at rapper Lil Durk, and not the two victims. Lawyers for Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier — who sued 6ix9ine over his involvement in a robbery carried out against them by members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2018 — continue to seek the $1 million restitution payment levied...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Here’s Every Surprise Artist Who Appeared at Coachella 2022 Weekend Two

Click here to read the full article. Coachella’s second weekend kicked off Friday at the Empire Polo Club — and luckily, fans experiencing serious FOMO over missing Weekend One’s surprise guests were treated to a few unannounced appearances of their own. Baby Keem pulled out all the stops for his evening performance in the festival’s Sahara Tent when he brought oout Kendrick Lamar during his set. Videos posted on Twitter show Lamar emerging onstage surrounded by large projections of fire as the crowd, slowly realizing who was on stage, starts to collectively freak out. KEEM just KILLED COACHELLA…. And brought out Kendrick...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

Click here to read the full article. Cher’s lawsuit claiming Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono, owes her $1 million in unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs — including hits like “I Got You Babe” — had its first major court hearing Monday, April 25, with a federal judge asking a telling hypothetical. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt heard arguments on a pending motion to dismiss the suit and challenged Mary Bono’s position that the federal Copyright Act allows her to terminate the 50% right to royalties that Sonny Bono agreed to fork over to Cher when the former couple...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

Click here to read the full article. We all knew Sean Hannity was doing the bidding of the Trump administration. We found out Monday he was doing it literally. CNN on Monday published a slew of text messages between Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative figures — including Hannity. The Jan. 6 committee has already released several texts exchanged between Meadows and Hannity, but the ones released Monday are particularly striking, demonstrating just how firmly the White House had Hannity secured under its thumb. “Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote Meadows last Nov. 3, asking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy