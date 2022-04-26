ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hFnX_0fKFR72C00

Manchester City will resume their quest to finally win the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, when they host Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola ’s side went all the way to the final last year, before being undone by domestic rivals Chelsea - the side Real knocked out in the quarters, while City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Both clubs are chasing European and domestic doubles this year, with Real now all but assured of winning La Liga , while City still face a battle to retain their Premier League crown ahead of Liverpool.

The Spanish club’s last triumph in this competition came in 2018 when they won in Kyiv, which was also their third in a row under Zinedine Zidane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid .

CBS Sports

Champions League Top 50: Best players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Villarreal ranked

There are only four teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League as action returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with the semifinals on CBS and Paramount+. Tuesday will see Manchester City host Real Madrid, while Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield. In total, we will see 44 players named to the starting lineups and several subs for each, but ahead of kickoff, let's examine and dissect the 50 best players remaining in the competition. Our soccer team voted for our top 50 and accumulated the totals, leaving you our official compiled list below.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

Pep Guardiola: "We want the UEFA Champions League final"

During the press conference before the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, manager of the British club Pep Guardiola talked about the challenge and the club's ambitions: "Being here and playing Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, for us it is an honor.
UEFA
ESPN

Betting tips for UEFA Champions League semifinals

The two best teams in England this season are also the two best teams in Europe. Manchester City and Liverpool are both heavily favored to advance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, both facing Spanish clubs that seem to have magical powers. Here are my betting tips for this week's...
UEFA
The Independent

Man City vs Real Madrid result: Player ratings as De Bruyne and Benzema shine in Champions League classic

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League final but it could have been even more, after they spurned several chances even as they beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the semi-final first leg.The game had barely kicked off when Kevin de Bruyne headed in the early opener from Riyad Mahrez’s cross, but City weren’t hanging around and Gabriel Jesus quickly doubled the lead after turning smartly in the box.City had at least three more great chances to extend their lead before Real’s first chance of the game fell to Karim Benzema - and he produced a world-class finish to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City win SEVEN-goal thriller against Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final... with Karim Benzema's audacious Panenka leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of second leg

In a quite wonderful game of almost perpetual, furious, motion, for one split second Real Madrid stopped. And in that brief moment, Bernardo Silva gave Manchester City the slender advantage they deserved, and that may yet steer their progress to a second Champions League final. Madrid will throw plenty at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: How to watch, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be an incredible UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (kick off, 3pm ET) as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns at the Etihad Stadium. City have swept by Sporting Lisbon and battled past Atletico Madrid so far in the knockout round,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City claim slender advantage in seven-goal thriller with Real Madrid

Manchester City claimed a slender advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after a dramatic 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium.The Premier League leaders raced into a 2-0 lead in a pulsating first-leg encounter with goals from the irrepressible Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus in the first 11 minutes.Real responded through the prolific Karim Benzema before Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior traded goals early in the second half.Bernardo Silva gave City a two-goal advantage but Benzema scored a cheeky penalty – his 41st goal of the season in as many appearances – to cut the deficit once...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Villarreal: How to watch, team news, odds

Liverpool vs Villarreal: The Reds will shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League piece of the quadruple puzzle when they host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday (kick off, 3pm ET). The League Cup is already in the bag; Liverpool are also already through to the FA Cup final; they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola fears history repeating itself after Man City lose control in Real Madrid thriller

If the natural inclination is to wonder how Pep Guardiola felt about this remarkable match, given his Manchester City team should have killed the tie on the night, it is perhaps the words of Carlo Ancelotti that best explain why it is still “alive”.The Italian described the comparative – and crucial – lack of emotion within his Real Madrid team.“In the moment, it’s very important not to lose your heads,” Ancelotti said after this raucous 4-3. “That’s a characteristic of this team. We’ve seen it so many times. The shoulders never drop. The heads remain cold.”That wasn’t just a statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
