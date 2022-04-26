ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Vyyy_0fKFR0r700

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.

On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn) , with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company .

Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.

“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” said Bret Taylor, Twitter’s independent board chair.

Following the announcement, Blue Origin founder and chief Mr Bezos posted a set of tweets on Tuesday, drawing attention to the close ties between Mr Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company Tesla and China .

Sharing tweets by New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe, Mr Bezos pointed out Tesla’s huge market in China and the EV company’s reliance on Chinese suppliers for its lithium-ion batteries.

“Tesla’s second-biggest market in 2021 was China (after the US). Chinese battery makers are major suppliers for Tesla’s EVs,” Mr Forsythe tweeted.

The NYT reporter noted that China’s ban on Twitter since 2009 had ensured that the communist country’s government had “almost no leverage” over the microblogging site, but this may now change following Mr Musk’s buy-out of the platform.

“Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square,” the Amazon chief asked while retweeting Mr Forsythe’s post.

Mr Bezos, however, added that he was sceptical of his own question.

“My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter,” he said.

“But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity,” he added.

Mr Musk said following the Twitter buyout that he believes the microblogging site should be a platform for free speech.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said.

Mr Bezos use of the words “town square” in his own tweets could be a dig at this statement.

Following Twitter’s announcement, the company’s current chief Parag Agrawal reportedly told his employees at a company-wide meeting that the future of the social media firm is uncertain, and that he doesn’t know which direction the platform will go.

Though Mr Agrawal listened to staff questions about the Tesla chief’s plans for the company, he deferred many of the queries, including ones about the possibility of layoffs and the board’s rationale for the deal, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the platform’s co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey has said the Tesla titan’s takeover is the “singular solution” he trusts .

Mr Dorsey said “Twitter as a company” has always been his “sole issue” and biggest regret. “It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship In China#Chinese#Blue Origin#Ev#New York Times
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy