Texas State

Kim Kardashian Says Melissa Lucio Stay of Execution is 'Best News Ever'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter's death that was a tragic accident," Kardashian wrote in a...

Reyna Del Sur
1d ago

Melissa Lucio finally you will free and your faith in God made you stay strong and yes thanks to Mrs Kim Kardashian for helping in this case of Mrs Lucios innocence and Thanks to all the individuals that helped to clear her innocence their is many locked up on lack of evidence found guilty when they are really innocence..thank you HOD one more free

yaya
1d ago

Thank you Kim for all you did for Mrs. Lucio.. Your help with this matter is greatly appreciated & will never be forgotten for what you did… May God be with you on innocent people that might end up going to the death chamber… We all love u for your work that you take great pride In … Again, Thank Ms. Kardashian…

