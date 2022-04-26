Guess Who This Handsome Fella Turned Into!

Click here to read the full article. Fellow Travelers, a series based on the Thomas Mallon novel starring and exec produced by Matt Bomer, has landed a greenlight at Showtime.
The network has ordered the eight-part limited series, which is created and exec produced by Ron Nyswaner, the Oscar nominated writer of Philadelphia who also served as a co-exec producer on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and an EP on Homeland.
Fremantle, the company behind American Gods and The Mosquito Coast, is co-producing with Showtime. Daniel Minahan, who has directed Halston and American Crime Story: Versace, will executive produce and direct the first two episodes....
