Norwalk, CT

Norwalk photos: Earth Day

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
 1 day ago
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk marked Earth Day with festivities on the Town Green, organized by Audrey Cozzarin. “We love this earth as a newborn loves its mother’s heartbeat,” Wednesday Atoms said as she performed a Native American reading. “…Love it as we have loved it. Care for it,...

