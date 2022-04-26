ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Lift From 'Big Brother,' Aston Martin Chases After Ferrari

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGAYDON, England (Reuters) -After decades of ups and downs, British carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda is charting a more efficient and profitable way forward, leaning on technology from shareholder Mercedes-Benz to make the costly leap to electric vehicles (EVs). Less than two years after billionaire Lawrence Stroll drove to the...

CAR AND DRIVER

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin has a rich history of building high-end, high-performance sports cars with engines in the front, but now it's betting that legacy on a mid-engine future that includes the next-generation Vanquish. This drastic change in philosophy is still a couple of years in the making, but we have a handful of juicy details and lots of hopeful speculation to keep us interested in the meantime. Although the new Vanquish will share its basic layout with the forthcoming Valhalla and Valkyrie hypercars, it won't be limited in production or cost millions of dollars. It will feature a new hybrid V-8 powertrain that the company is sourcing from AMG. With its engine now located behind the driver, the 2025 Vanquish should be more of a match for competitors such as the Ferrari F8 and McLaren 720S.
CARS
TechRadar

Aston Martin's first EV will be out in 2025

British carmaker Aston Martin has announced that its core portfolio of GT sports cars and SUVs will be fully electrified by 2030. The famed car manufacturer also confirmed that its first EV would be out in 2024. By 2026, all new Aston product lines will have an electrified powertrain option.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 spied at the 'Ring in possible record attempt preparation

Aston Martin has launched a new range-topping version of its DBX SUV packing almost 700 hp. It's called the DBX707, and it drives like a sports car dressed in SUV clothing. Aston Martin is so confident in the performance of the DBX707 that the automaker's CEO, Tobias Moers, has promised to make an attempt on the lap record for SUVs at the Nürburgring, a record currently held by the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. The Porsche ran a 7:38.925 last June.
CARS
MotorAuthority

McLaren names former exec at Ferrari, Porsche as CEO of supercar arm

McLaren Automotive, the supercar division of McLaren Group, has been without a CEO since last October, when Mike Flewitt, who had led the company since 2013, stepped down. That situation changes on July 1 when Michael Leiters takes over as CEO of the supercar division, McLaren Group announced on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin F1 Could Soon Be Owned By Audi

Earlier this month, the exciting news that Audi and Porsche are both interested in entering Formula 1 was officially announced. As you will have likely heard by now, the ailing McLaren F1 team is among those that Audi is reportedly interested in taking over while Porsche seems on course to do a deal with Red Bull Racing. Of course, everything at this stage is conjecture and neither of the Volkswagen-owned brands has made their investment intentions public just yet, but the latest rumor is one worth considering: Audi could buy Aston Martin's F1 team.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS

