Mike Parker American Idol 2022 “Hurricane” Luke Combs, Season 20 Top 11

By Jessie Mendoza
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Parker performs “Hurricane” by Luke Combs, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 11. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Mike Parker (27 years old), Carpenter from Warrenton, Virginia. Round: Top 11. Song: “Hurricane” by Luke Combs. Result: TBA. Mike Parker American Idol Season 20...

CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
Us Weekly

American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Teases Shady Song Amid Shocking Competition Exit: ‘Find Something Better’

Sharing her story? After Kenedi Anderson’s American Idol departure shocked devoted viewers and fans, she has seemingly lined up her next move. “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in a since-deleted TikTok video earlier this week, per the Daily Mail, before she started belting out the original lyrics. “I […]
MUSIC
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Everything the ‘American Idol’ Judges Have Said About Kenedi Anderson: From Crowning Her the ‘Biggest Star’ to Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Departure

Missing her — but moving forward. Ever since Kenedi Anderson wowed the American Idol judges with her audition, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie haven’t been able to hold back their emotions when it comes to the young singer — even after she abruptly left the competition show in April 2022. “For personal reasons, […]
CELEBRITIES

