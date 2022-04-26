ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday's Virginia Baseball and Softball Games Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

By Matt Newton
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1gH8_0fKFKYHr00

Both of UVA's road baseball and softball games for Tuesday evening have been canceled due to inclement weather forecasts

Both the Virginia baseball and softball teams were scheduled to play road games against in-state opponents on Tuesday evening. Due to inclement weather in the areas, both games have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

UVA baseball (31-10, 13-8 ACC) was supposed to play Old Dominion for the second time this season, an opportunity for the Cavaliers to avenge a 9-2 loss to the Monarchs on April 12th in Charlottesville. The second game, originally scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Virginia, has been canceled. Virginia will remain in Charlottesville to play against George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. UVA then hosts an ACC series against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash this weekend.

Virginia softball (26-21, 12-9 ACC) was scheduled to play Longwood on Tuesday at 6pm at Lancer Field in Farmville, Virginia, but that game has been canceled. The Cavaliers have just four games remaining in the regular season slate. UVA will play the final ACC series of the season at Louisville this weekend before facing JMU in Harrisonburg next Tuesday to conclude the regular season.

