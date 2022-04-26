ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Clutch Control

hockeybuzz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stretch pass can be overused by players that don't scan their options and look for what seems to be the easiest outlet but is often the easiest to telegraph and intercept. But teams that can routinely perform in the clutch regularly convert those passes. Sam Lafferty did just...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Tri-City Herald

Red Wings’ Blueline has a Bright (Tall) Future

It's no surprise now, but the Detroit Red Wings have a star and generational staple on their blueline in Moritz Seider. The 6-foot-4 defender has dominated this season as an NHL rookie, both physically and in driving offense for Detroit. His story has only just begun, and, thankfully for him and the Red Wings, more help is on the way.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Lightning end Panthers’ streak; Emotional home games

Nikita Kucherov helps Lightning end Panthers’ winning streak at 13 games. As defending repeat champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning weren’t likely to be dismissed by any would-be playoff opponents. Yet, with the Panthers already clinching the East (and thus the Atlantic Division), and the Maple Leafs secure in the second spot, there was a slight chance the Lightning would fall into a wild-card spot. Maybe at least one team breathed a sigh of relief that the Lightning may be running out of steam?
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings mailbag: How late-season slide could influence offseason moves

Changes are inevitable every offseason, it’s just a question of how many and how big. Will the Detroit Red Wings’ late-season slide prompt general manager Steve Yzerman to be more aggressive in altering the roster this summer?. Yzerman’s first order of business is deciding whether to retain coach...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Chara, Getzlaf, Okposo among 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy nominees

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season comes to a close this week, it’s time to start thinking about awards. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association will be sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies this week, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)
NHL
NHL

Recap: Strong defensive effort propels Red Wings past Devils, 3-0

Buoyed by a strong defensive effort, the Detroit Red Wings stifled the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 17 saves against the Devils, becoming the first rookie netminder since Roger Crozier (1964-65) to post at least four shutouts in a single season for the franchise.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Matthews showered with water by Maple Leafs to celebrate 60th goal

Forward becomes first U.S.-born player to reach milestone. Auston Matthews got the shower of a lifetime after making history Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward was doused with water by his teammates after scoring his 60th goal of the season in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs used water bottles and spray bottles to soak Matthews as he walked into the locker room.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Veleno Gaining Top-Line Experience in Larkin’s Absence

Next man up is a way of life in pro sports. When a player goes down with an injury, it provides an opportunity for somebody else to step in and showcase their skills. Recently, Detroit Red Wings captain and top-line center Dylan Larkin was lost for the rest of the season after undergoing muscle core surgery (from ‘Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin to miss final six games after core muscle surgery,’ Detroit News, April 18, 2022). With just a few games remaining in the 2021-22 season, Joe Veleno has been inserted into Larkin’s spot on the top line with Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, which should provide a valuable learning experience for the 22-year-old center.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 26

Panthers can win Presidents' Trophy; Kings, Predators, Stars each can earn berth. Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 26:. The Florida Panthers will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:. If they defeat the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; NESN, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) AND the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings sign Turner Elson for remainder of 2021–22 season

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Turner Elson for the rest of the 2021–22 season, the club announced on Monday. Elson, 29, is a 5’11”, 185-lb. center who has spent the last five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. He has 21 goals and 45 points in 73 AHL games with the Griffins this season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider not concerned with Calder Trophy voting

While it’s been another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings place Marc Staal in COVID protocol

It appears as though Marc Staal’s season is over, as the Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that the veteran defenseman has been placed in the COVID protocol. Staal would have had to test to travel with the team to Toronto for Tuesday’s game against the Maple Leafs. The team recalled Riley Barber and Kyle Criscuolo under emergency conditions earlier Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign defenseman Simon Edvinsson to entry-level contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. Edvinsson, 19, has recorded 19 points (2-17-19), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award. He led all league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice and his 19 points were fourth-most all time for a defenseman under the age of 19 in the SHL - trailing only Victor Hedman (21 points, 2008-09), Tomas Jonsson (20 points, 1978-79) and Rasmus Dahlin (20 points, 2017-18). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in five postseason contests, helping Frolunda to the SHL playoff semifinals. Edvinsson also tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games representing Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Maple Leafs Tuesday

After a complete game road victory at New Jersey on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night from Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI

