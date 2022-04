The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Monday in Anaheim to kickoff a four game series. Neither team had much offense to speak of but the Angels did just enough to earn the win. The Angels had one player smash 2 home runs and drive in all 3 of the team’s RBI’s. Typically, you would guess that player was either Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout. Although Trout did have one of the most insane triples you will ever see, it was Taylor Ward who stole the show in Anaheim on Saturday.

