Hillsboro Police Log: Decoy call made to distract from stolen car

The Hillsboro Police Department lists some of its calls for service from April 11-17, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, April 11

A man called police to report that his ex-girlfriend broke into his home in the 1100 block of Northeast Thomas Street, stole his drugs and ransacked the residence.

A man was contacted in the 700 block of Southeast Washington Street and arrested on his felony warrant for failing to appear on criminal mischief.

Tuesday, April 12

A business in the 2200 block of Northeast Allie Way was broken into overnight and $1,600 was taken.

A man was arrested in the 100 block of Northwest Jackson Street after he slapped his girlfriend in the face.

Wednesday, April 13

A man was arrested for trespassing and theft after he stole a box of wine in the 900 block of Southeast 10th Avenue.

A pickup was stolen as it was left running in the owner's driveway in the 1600 block of Northeast 48th Avenue.

Thursday, April 14

A naked man walked into a business in the 1500 block of Southwest Oak Street. Responding officers provided the man with clothes, and he agreed to leave.

A woman in the 1200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue was arrested for domestic violence after she assaulted her husband.

Friday, April 15

A pickup was stolen from in the 6800 block of Southeast Eileen Lane.

Officers located a stolen vehicle occupied by a man and a woman near Highway 26 and Cedar Hills Boulevard. Officers were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 26 and arrest both occupants. It was discovered later that the adult female had called dispatch and falsely reported to dispatch a disturbance with a weapon at another location as a decoy, hoping officers would respond to that call.

Saturday, April 16

A man was arrested for criminal mischief in the 18000 block of West Baseline Street after he broke his ex-girlfriend's phone.

A man and a woman stole over $1,000 worth of North Face clothing and ran from the store in the 7000 block of Northwest Butler Street. The female was located and arrested for theft along with multiple outstanding warrants. The male was not located, but he left the stolen merchandise behind.

Sunday, April 17

A vehicle's window was smashed and a purse was stolen from inside while the victim was at the dog park in the 4400 block of Northeast Century Boulevard.

Catalytic converters were stolen from four vehicles in the 7700 block of Northeast Jacobson Street.

