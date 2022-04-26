ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Green, Dale

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Martin Green, 62, of Rexburg, ID passed away April 22, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. He was born November 24, 1959 in St. Anthony, ID to Dean H. Green and Deanna Keller Green. He grew up in Ashton and Island Park and attended North Fremont...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Merle Morgan

Merle Morgan 1/12/1945 - 4/23/2022 Merle Dean Morgan, age 77, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Idaho Falls Idaho. He was born to Darsel and Virginia Morgan on January 12, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Merle married the love of his life, Terri Larsen, on May 7, 1967 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. He started his career with the Idaho Falls Fire Department in 1969 and retired in 1999. Merle was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Merle loved horses, chariot racing, camping, fishing, watching kids sports and being with this family and grandkids. Merle is survived by his wife, Terri Morgan, his brothers: Ronald (Toni) Morgan, and Robert (Judy) Morgan; daughters: Cindy (Richard) Bates of Thornton ID, Desirae (Scott) Wheeler of Idaho Falls ID; sons: Jake (Tracy) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID, Jess (Shelley) Morgan of Shelley ID, Jason (Kevin) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID and Trevor (Tiffany) Morgan of Shelley ID. He has eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Darsel Morgan and Virginia Call, Louann Grover and beloved grandson Jaiden Wheeler. Services for Merle will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at the Woodville LDS Churchhouse, located at 1555 N 700 E, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Knawa, Robert

Robert Lawrence "Rob" Knawa, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by members of his loving family. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 12:30 PM, at St. Mary's Catholic Community (corner of 26th and State St., Boise). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church; Father Jesús Comacho will officiate. Rob will be laid to rest Monday, May 2 at 1:00 PM at Cloverdale Memorial Park, Boise, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Rob was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 6, 1935, to Walter and Frieda Knawa, his parents who are now deceased. He was preceded in death in 2004 by his first wife, Patricia, mother of his three children, as well as two great grandchildren, Ezra and Fletcher Kovach. He began his early career as a draftsman, later working for Argonne National Laboratory. It was in this capacity Rob and Patti left Chicago for Idaho, where he worked on construction design projects related to the EBR II reactor at what is now Idaho National Laboratory. Rob's expertise in containment design grew and so did his career, as he later worked on major projects of the Washington Public Power Supply System, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, and as a consultant. He loved to share fond memories of his grandfather's farm in Michigan, and later enjoyed trying his hand as a "gentleman farmer" with a few acres, two horses and a few head of cattle, while working full time at the INL site. Rob was also a fly fisherman, and a sports car enthusiast, having been a familiar face at Corvette Club events in Boise, where he met Adine Merkin, whom he married in 2007. The newlyweds made their home in Tucson, Arizona, and enjoyed traveling throughout the western states and Mexico. Rob is survived by his wife, Adine; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Kovach of Boise; sons: Lee (Dolly) Knawa of Olympia, Washington, and David (Shellie) Knawa of Corona de Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by grandson, Nick (Angelica) Kovach, their daughter Philippa, and granddaughter, Megan (Doug) Koury and their sons, Graham and Griffin. Memorial donations to Catholic Charities are requested in lieu of flowers. Robert 1/6/1935 - 4/19/1987L. Knawa.
TUCSON, AZ
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

War Bonnet royalty crowned in Idaho Falls

Ariana Long of Inkom is the War Bonnet Round Up’s newest teen queen. She joins Queen Janessa Gardner, of Smithfield, Utah, and Princess Brylee Jones, of Plymouth, Utah, for a two-year-reign. The girls were crowned last week. Long, 17, is looking forward to the 111th War Bonnet Round Up,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

DeOnne Fisher

DeOnne Fisher 4/4/1927 - 4/25/2022 DeOnne Fisher, age 95, passed away in Logan Utah on Monday April 25, 2022. She was born on April 4, 1927, the sixth child and fifth daughter to Martha Alice Harrop and Albert Martin Fisher in Annis, Idaho. DeOnne was a cheerleader, student body president, basketball and softball player in High School, and attended Ricks College.
LOGAN, UT
Post Register

Boise police officer says chief injured him during meeting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise police chief is under investigation and the city is facing a tort claim from a high-ranking officer who said his neck was broken when the chief tried to demonstrate an unconventional hold during a meeting. The tort claim, first reported by the Idaho...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Sutton, Bette Pauline

Bette Pauline Sutton, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Archer, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Pauline was born November 2, 1935 in Rigby, Idaho to Maurice and Thelma Briggs Lindstrom. She was the fourth of five children. She grew up on the family farm in Lewisville, Idaho. She attended Lewisville Grade School for 8 years and graduated from Rigby High School in 1953. She married Stanley Blair Sutton, January 25, 1963 in the Archer Church. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She worked several years as a secretary at the INL before settling down in Archer on the family farm. Pauline was very active in many different sports, including volleyball, softball, bowling, and golfing, as well as playing bridge at the Senior Center. She loved her family very much and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sporting events. Her most prized possession was her family. She is survived by her son, Kirt (Lori) Sutton, daughter, Sindy (Jeff) Jensen, daughter-in-law Susie Sutton; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert (Nancy) Lindstrom, and sister-in-law Connie Lindstrom. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Sutton; her son, Bret Sutton; parents; Maurice and Thelma Lindstrom; and siblings; Dorothy Runz, Maurice (Moss) Lindstrom, and Reta Walker. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archer Ward Church. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Archer LDS Church and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Bette Pauline 11/2/1935 - 4/23/2022Sutton.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Raúl Labrador visits Blackfoot during AG race

Raúl Labrador, a Republican candidate for Idaho attorney general, made a stop in Blackfoot on April 21 and visited with potential supporters at Tommy Vaughn’s. Labrador is the former U.S. Representative for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District where he served for eight years and the former chair of the Idaho Republican Party. He also ran for governor in 2018 but lost in the primaries to the former lieutenant governor, Brad Little.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

West Ada School District chairman submits resignation

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — West Ada School District's Board of Trustees chairman Rusty Coffelt submitted a letter of resignation Monday. Coffelt, a former fire chief, was appointed to the board last year. "I resign my position this evening for no other reason than a need to focus on some...
ADA COUNTY, ID
WyoPreps

PhotoFest: Big Piney High School Rodeo

The Wyoming high school rodeo circuit paid a visit to Big Piney over the weekend for a two-day event. In the first session on Saturday for the girls, defending national champion Haiden Thompson of Yoder had the best time in the goat tying in 7.01. Jordan Morman of Gillette ran 16.576 to place first in the barrel racing and Sara Montgomery of Wheatland had the #1 time in the breakaway roping in 2.54. Rayne Grant from Wheatland led the pole bending in 19.674.
BIG PINEY, WY
KHQ Right Now

Idaho set for spring game this Saturday in Eagle

It seems the entire tribe from the north brave and bold – to quote from the fight song – will invade southern Idaho when the Idaho Vandals play their spring game at Eagle High School’s Thunder Stadium Saturday. Ninety-five players are going. “We’re taking everybody. It’s going...
EAGLE, ID
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Post Register

Free LEGO exhibition heading to Boise May 14

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — MOCFEST!, a free LEGO exhibition, is heading to Boise May 14-15. The event includes more than 50 builders showing off hundreds of creative LEGO masterpieces, including a Great Ball Contraption, a 12-foot-high Saturn V rocket and an intricate LEGO city. Kids are invited to participate...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Bowling Report

Melvin Cromwell LH (157) 182, Todd Lowe (201) 257, Amanda Richan (169) 198, Ryland Jackman (172) 198-224-603, Taylor Kolbet (176) 219, Crystal Haggard (144) 173-171, Ron Ashton (150) 179, Michael Larsen (166) 235-205, Terran Jensen (108) 149, Brett McIntire (196) 246, Derek Furrows (183) 214, Kaylee Furrows (105) 158-134-404, Greg Furrows (200) 268, Jim Kolbet (181) 222, Kellie Shaw (149) 181-192 (clean game) 542, Lori Stanger (175) 221, Kristi Stetz (86) 118.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Baker City Herald

Baker boys golf claims team, individual titles at Quail Ridge

Baker freshman Isaiah Jones birdied the first two holes and went on to shoot an even-par round of 70 to win medalist honors at the Baker Invitational boys golf tournament on Monday, April 25, at Quail Ridge Golf Course. Jones led Baker to the team title. The Bulldogs’ top four...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Video: RV erupts in fire in Nampa neighborhood

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — An RV caught fire on Monday morning. Details are limited at this point, but a CBS2 viewer said the RV was in the Silver Crest Adult Living neighborhood near Flamingo and Cliffrock. It's unclear what started the fire and whether there were any injuries. CBS2...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls company recognized for National Small Business Week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — MarCom LLC, an Idaho Falls company, was recognized when its founder received the 2022 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year award. The Native American and woman-owned company, founded by Marcella Medor, provides several services to the U.S. Department of Energy. It was honored for its resiliency and tenacity."
BOISE, ID

