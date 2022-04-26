ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Gordon on her dad’s childhood pasta, fake meats and vegan chocolate truffles

Vegan food writer and super club host Sophie Gordon is all about making meat-free meals delicious and sustainable.

Her debut cookbook, The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet, encourages a less-waste approach by using as much of the vegetable as possible – skins, stalks and all.

We caught up with the Brighton-based 29-year-old based to talk home-cooking, hangover cures, and what she really eats late at night…

What would your death row meal be? “I’d always go for something very simple, a really nice quality pasta with just a really simple tomato ragu sauce and some Tenderstem broccoli.”

Is there anything you still can’t cook? “Sometimes patties or burgers. I wouldn’t say I can’t do them, I just find them more of a challenge. [For vegan burgers] getting the right flavour and the consistency, and depending on if you’re going to fry them or put them in the oven, it’s one of those difficult things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYXuJ_0fKFEZoU00
(Sophie Gordon/PA)

What’s your favourite store cupboard essential? “Tahini.”

What’s the kitchen utensil you can’t live without? “My Vitamix, it’s a blender/food processor.”

What’s your favourite late night snack of choice? “Either a vegan chocolate truffle, or what me and my boyfriend have been into recently is sweet and salted popcorn.”

What’s your signature dish? “Probably a variation of my chickpea and celery dish [from her cookbook]. I always have pulses in. I do it with lentils or chickpeas or butter beans, and then just kind of a creamy sauce using tahini and lots of garlic, herbs. That’s my go-to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5vR0_0fKFEZoU00
(Sophie Gordon/PA)

Favourite childhood dish? “My dad used to make this pasta all the time; there’s a similar one in the book but it was basically any pasta that we had, and then any vegetable that was left in the fridge. He’d make a tomato-y creamy sauce with loads of garlic, and we used to have that all the time. Sometimes as a one-pot or sometimes a bake. And then when I was vegetarian, he’d put cheese on it. I love it, it gives me very good memories.”

What did you have for dinner last night? “Pizza – we went out. I had cherry tomatoes, garlic, broccoli and artichokes.”

What’s your favourite takeout? “Either a Thai or a Mexican.”

Is there anything you don’t like eating? “I’m not hugely into fake meats.”

What’s your ultimate hangover cure? “This might sound a bit silly but probably a green juice or a smoothie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcn8S_0fKFEZoU00
(Penguin Random House/PA)

The Whole Vegetable: Sustainable Recipes For A Healthier Planet by Sophie Gordon is published by Michael Joseph, priced £25. Available now.

