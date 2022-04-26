ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Most of Beijing to be tested for Covid amid lockdown worry

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwR3t_0fKFEX3200
World News

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities have announced as a new Covid outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

The Chinese capital began mass testing people in one of its 16 districts where most of the new cases have been found.

The city also imposed lockdowns on individual residential buildings and one section of the city.

Late on Monday, health officials said the testing would be expanded on Tuesday to all but five outlying districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYgv5_0fKFEX3200
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident during mass testing for Covid in the Chaoyang district (Ng Han Guan/AP) (AP)

While only 70 cases have been found since the outbreak surfaced on Friday, authorities have rolled out strict measures under China’s “zero-Covid” approach to try to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Some residents worked from home and many stocked up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai.

The city of Anyang in central China and Dandong on the border with North Korea became the latest to start lockdowns as the Omicron variant spreads across the vast country of 1.4 billion people.

Shanghai, which has been locked down for more than two weeks, reported more than 19,000 new infections and 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, pushing its announced death toll from the ongoing outbreak to 138.

Beijing residents snapped up rice, noodles, vegetables and other food items as long queues formed in supermarkets and store workers hastily restocked some empty shelves.

State media issued reports saying supplies remained plentiful despite the buying surge.

Shoppers appeared concerned but not yet panicked. One woman, carrying two bags of vegetables, eggs and frozen dumplings, said she was buying a little more than usual. A man said he is not worried but is just being cautious since he has a two-year-old daughter.

Beijing health officials said 29 new cases had been identified in the 24 hours through 4pm on Monday, raising the total to 70 since Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9uOi_0fKFEX3200
Residents and office workers wearing face masks line up for mass Covid testing near the commercial office complex in Chaoyang (Andy Wong/AP) (AP)

The city has ordered mass testing across the sprawling Chaoyang district, where 46 of the cases have been found. The 3.5 million residents of Chaoyang, as well as people who work in the district, need to be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Testing sites were set up overnight and in the early morning in Chaoyang at residential complexes and office buildings around the district. Residents and workers lined up at the temporary outdoor stations for a quick throat swab by a worker in full protective gear. The testing is free.

“I think Beijing should be fine,” said Gao Haiyang as he waited for a test. “Based on the previous response made by my community, if there’s any emergency, I think supply can be guaranteed. Plus there were lessons we learned from other cities. I think we can make good preparations.”

Shanghai has buckled under a strict lockdown that has driven residents to band together to get food delivered through group buying. Goods have backed up at the port of Shanghai, affecting supplies and factory production and putting a crimp on economic growth.

Beijing locked down residents in an area about one by two miles, telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It was not a total lockdown but cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.

Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others that were locked down on Sunday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Beijing#Central China#Chinese#Omicron
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

China’s Spreading Outbreak Stokes Fear of Beijing Lockdown

China’s coronavirus outbreak worsened as rising cases in Beijing sparked jitters about an unprecedented lockdown of the capital, with policy makers racing to avert a Shanghai-style crisis that’s already wrought havoc on the financial hub. Worries that the country’s strict adherence to Covid Zero will further damage the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
BBC

Shanghai escalates Covid lockdown restrictions

Authorities in Shanghai have said they will tighten the enforcement of lockdown measures, as a Covid surge continues in China's financial capital. New measures include placing electronic door alarms to prevent those infected from leaving, as well as evacuating people to disinfect their homes. Earlier this week, hundreds were forcibly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Panic buying in Beijing as district starts mass COVID testing

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Beijing residents snapped up food and other supplies as the city's biggest district began mass COVID-19 testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of cases in the capital in recent days. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Shanghai Fences up COVID-Hit Areas, Fuelling Fresh Outcry

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have erected fences outside residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city's 25 million people indoors. The largest district in Beijing, meanwhile, will require everyone living or working in the area to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nerves fray, frustration grows in Shanghai's lockdown purgatory

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Stiffening resolve after three weeks of strict lockdown, authorities warned Shanghai's 25 million frazzled residents on Friday that their purgatory would go on until the COVID-19 virus was eradicated neighbourhood by neighbourhood. "I have no idea whether I will ever be allowed to go out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shanghai: Censors try to block video about lockdown conditions

Chinese internet authorities are trying to block a popular video highlighting the impact of Shanghai's five-week lockdown on its residents. The clip features audio of citizens complaining about their conditions, lack of food and poor medical care. Official attempts to remove it have triggered a backlash on Chinese sites. Shanghai's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that day that were counted separately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy