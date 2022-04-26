Orange's Quarterly Sales Boosted By Africa And Middle East

Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ, +0.80% announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Grupo Bimbo to acquire Mexican confectionary business Ricolino for $1.3 billion. The deal will be funded through debt and cash on hand. Mondelez says the deal will accelerate its snacking business in Mexico, a "high-priority market." Ricolino brands include the namesake, Vero and La Corona. The business, which was established in 1970, has about $500 million in annual revenue, 2,100 direct store delivery routes and nearly 6,000 workers. The acquisition doubles the size of Mondelez's business in Mexico. The deal is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter. Mondelez stock is down nearly 2% for the year to date and is up 9.3% over the last year.

