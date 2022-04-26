ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange's Quarterly Sales Boosted By Africa And Middle East

By Mathieu Rosemain
Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said high growth in its Africa and Middle East operations offset declines in revenue in its home market and Spain in the first quarter. Chief Executive Christel Heydemann, who succeeded Stephane Richard on April 4, is taking over the former monopoly as it struggles...

