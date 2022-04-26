ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A hard-fought point for Leeds as Palace all but secure safety

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fiery and sometimes bad-tempered clash at Selhurst Park with Leeds battling to earn a hard-fought goalless draw and gain a point to help them in their fight to avoid relegation. It could prove to be...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Newcastle transfer rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window. Newcastle are plotting a £30m summer move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Express, April 27); Newcastle and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arminia Bielefeld and Germany U21 defender Amos Pieper, who is a free agent this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Premier League talking points

April 24 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend. Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers coupled with Everton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Illan Meslier
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Uk#Palace#Everton
BBC

Liverpool forced to dig deep but Everton left in hazardous position

Phil NcNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield. This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield. Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'I trust Burnley's defence over Everton every day of the week'

Micah Richards says he has more confidence in Burnley's defence than Everton's as the Premier League relegation fight intensifies. The Toffees have conceded 25 goals since Frank Lampard's arrival, seven more than the Clarets have in that time. Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "If you ask...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in derby, quad bid still alive

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in a frantic 240th Merseyside derby on Sunday kept its quadruple bid on track while pushing Everton slightly closer to a first relegation in 71 years. Andrew Robertson’s second goal of the season produced the vital breakthrough after 62 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Emma Hayes praised the resilience of her Chelsea team after they came from behind to earn three points against Tottenham despite having a player sent off at 1-1. Asked whether that was the difference between Chelsea and their title rivals Arsenal, who have wilted when under pressure at times this season, Hayes said: “I can only talk about our resilience because I think that it’s unfair [to compare].” Hayes was being diplomatic but the resolve and problem-solving capabilities of her players have been a critical component in turning games when things have not been going their way. Arsenal’s squad may be littered with stars of competing footballing quality, but finding answers when the hardest questions are asked, mid-game, is Chelsea’s forte. SW.
SPORTS
BBC

Match of the day: Top 10 derbies

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best derby fixture in English football. A game that made the list - although technically not a derby - is the north-west rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad It's On Them to Give Stamford Bridge Crowd Spark

Thomas Tuchel says the onus is on Chelsea to produce the moments to lift the Stamford Bridge when they are playing in front of their home supporters. In Chelsea's final home games of the season, they are backed by a limit support due to sanctions placed on the club by the UK Government, which sees only season ticket holders and away fans able to watch Premier League fixtures in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool announce July pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore, three days after their clash with rivals Manchester United

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour of Asia in July, the Anfield club announced on Tuesday. Liverpool will meet Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on July 15, three days after facing Manchester United in Thailand. They will play the London club as part of the Standard Chartered Singapore trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Your Everton views: 'Dire straits' or 'still got a heartbeat'?

We've been asking Everton fans about how they see the rest of the season unfolding after dropping into the bottom three at the weekend. Karen: I’ve supported Everton for 56 years and never seen them in such dire straits. I don’t want to sound too negative but seriously think we are not going to dig ourselves out of this hole. I really hope we do as we are all going to be devastated, including my two sons and two grandsons.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy