A hard-fought point for Leeds as Palace all but secure safety

Emma Hayes praised the resilience of her Chelsea team after they came from behind to earn three points against Tottenham despite having a player sent off at 1-1. Asked whether that was the difference between Chelsea and their title rivals Arsenal, who have wilted when under pressure at times this season, Hayes said: “I can only talk about our resilience because I think that it’s unfair [to compare].” Hayes was being diplomatic but the resolve and problem-solving capabilities of her players have been a critical component in turning games when things have not been going their way. Arsenal’s squad may be littered with stars of competing footballing quality, but finding answers when the hardest questions are asked, mid-game, is Chelsea’s forte. SW.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO